BMD forecasts rain across the country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers across all divisions, including Dhaka, over the 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and at one or two places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions. Moderately heavy to heavy falls may occur at places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said BMD bulletin.

Day and night temperatures across the country may rise slightly, it added.

All maritime ports have been advised to lower cautionary signals.

Madaripur recorded the highest rainfall in the country in the past 24 hours, measuring 132 millimetres up to 6:00am today.

The highest temperature in the last 24 hours was 33 degree celsius, recorded in Dimla, Nilphamari, while the lowest was 22.8 degree celsius, recorded in Tangail until 6:00am today.