BMD forecasts rain across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers in all divisions including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing yesterday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka and Barishal divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office update.