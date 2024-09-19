Bangladesh
Star Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:23 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:57 AM

Bangladesh

BMD forecasts rain across country

Star Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:23 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:57 AM
Star file photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers in all divisions including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing yesterday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka and Barishal divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office update.

