Wed Sep 18, 2024 01:23 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 01:27 PM

BMD forecasts light to moderate rain across country

Star file photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across the country in the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty wind, is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka and Barishal divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," BMD said in its latest weather forecast this morning.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly around the country as monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

The wind direction in Dhaka will be south or southeasterly, blowing at 8-12 kilometres per hour.

