BMD forecasts heavy rain, landslide; warns of prolonged monsoon

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across the country with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfalls in parts of Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barishal and Chattogram divisions in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

According to the BMD's latest bulletin, rainfall amounts could range from 44 mm to 289 mm over the next 48 hours, posing a significant risk of landslides in the hilly regions of Chattogram division.

This year's monsoon season, which typically lasts from June to mid-October, has been marked by unusually high rainfall, with meteorologists warning that the monsoon may persist longer than usual.

The extended monsoon raises concerns about potential flooding in the eastern and southern regions of the country, as well as the possibility of cyclone formation in the coming weeks, said the Met office bulletin.

Additionally, active monsoon conditions are contributing to the formation of deep circulating clouds over the North Bay of Bengal and adjacent coastal areas.

This could result in gale-force winds impacting coastal regions and sea ports, leading to the issuance of local warning signal number three for Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay of Bengal have been advised to stay close to the coast and exercise caution until further notice.

The country has experienced 46 percent more rainfall than average in August and 33 percent above normal levels in September, the bulletin added.

Authorities are urging residents to remain alert and follow local advisories as severe weather conditions continue to develop.