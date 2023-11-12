Blockade: Very few long-distance buses leaving Sayedabad terminal

Good number of vehicles plying Dhaka streets

A very small number of inter-district buses left Sayedabad Bus Terminal due to a lack of passengers on the first day of the two-day blockade called by BNP and like-minded parties.

While visiting Sayedabad bus terminal, our reporters found that almost all the ticket counters were closed and the staffers were seen sitting idle.

Only seven buses of BMF Paribahan and Dola Paribahan departed from Sayedabad terminal till 11:00am, said staffers of the bus services.

Sohorab Hossain, counter manager of Unique Paribahan at the Sayedabad Bus Terminal, told The Daily Star that they could not operate any buses due to a scarcity of passengers.

Md Alamgir Hossain, in-charge of Hanif Paribahan at the terminal, echoed the same, saying they would operate buses only if they get enough passengers.

Shovon, a manager of Dola Paribahan, said three of their buses left Sayedabad for Barishal's Morrelganj with a good number of passengers.

While visiting different areas of the capital, a substantial number of buses, minibuses, auto-rickshaws, cargo-carrying minitrucks, motorcycles, and private cars were seen operating in different areas like Jatrabari, Shanir Akhara, Rayerbazar, Matuail, and Signboard.

At the Jatrabari bus stop, several buses were seen waiting for passengers.

Mohammad Sayeed, a helper of Tarabo Paribahan told the reporters at Jatrabari, "Although the number of passengers is higher compared to the previous blockade days, there are more on normal days."

A significant presence of law enforcers and members of the ruling Awami League were seen at various locations.