Blockade, strike paralyse Bagerhat over constituency retention

An eight-hour-long blockade and strike enforced by the members of the Shorbodolio Shommilito Committee (All-Party United Committee) have brought Bagerhat to a standstill.

Demanding the retention of its four parliamentary constituencies, the protesters enforced the blockade and hartal at 8:00am, which will continue till 4:00pm.

Demonstrators blocked at least ten key points of the district, including the central bus terminal and in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Bagerhat town, Nawapara, Katakhali and Mollahat bridge areas on the Khulna–Mawa highway, Signboard Bazar on the Bagerhat–Pirojpur highway, as well as Foyla and Mongla bus stands on the Khulna–Mongla highway.

Protesters placed benches and vehicles on the roads, effectively cutting off road communication between Bagerhat and the rest of the country.

Shops and businesses remained shut in support of the strike. Most business establishments in Mongla port area and Bagerhat town were also closed, paralysing daily life across the district.

In Kachua upazila, the movement was led by BNP leaders Khan Monirul Islam, Ekram Sheikh and Nipu Mina.

Sheikh Mohammad Yunus, member secretary of the All-Party United Committee and secretary of Bagerhat Jamaat, said, "Since July 30, when the Election Commission proposed cutting Bagerhat's constituencies from four to three, we have been protesting continuously. We organised press conferences, enforced blockades, and staged sit-ins at the election office. But the commission has yet to withdraw its proposal. That is why we called today's blockade and hartal. The people of the district are supporting our demand spontaneously."

He warned, "If the Election Commission does not retain four constituencies, we will announce tougher programmes in the coming days."

On July 30, a special technical committee of the Election Commission proposed cutting Bagerhat's four constituencies down to three. In response, political parties across the district united to launch protests. A hearing on the matter is scheduled at the Election Commission office in Dhaka tomorrow.