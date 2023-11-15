Blockade, RMG unrest: 214 BGB platoons deployed

BGB members are seen in Jamgara area of Tongi-Ashulia-EPZ road on November 15, 2023. Photo: Palash Khan

At least 214 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

Of them, 33 platoons are deployed to provide security to the garment factories in Dhaka and nearby districts as workers have been waging protests for higher wages.

181 platoons are deployed across the country to maintain law and order situation amid a 48-hour blockade announced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The BNP has announced a series of hartals and blockades since their October 28 rally was foiled.

This is the fifth round of 48-hour countrywide blockade called by the BNP. Jamaat has so far followed BNP's footsteps.