Block raids unnerve city residents

Hasnatul Islam Faiyaz, a first-year student of Dhaka College, is tied up with ropes as cops take him back to jail on a seven-day remand after he was produced before the CMM’s Court in the capital. Hasnatul was picked up from his Jatrabari home on Wednesday night in connection with a case filed over recent violence. PHOTO: RASHED SHUMON

Still reeling from the recent violence over quota protests, city residents have been witnessing a scary scene over the last few days.

A column of vehicles carrying law enforcers reach their area, in some cases after sundown. Members of different forces jump off their vehicles, quickly cordon off the area and take position at different points. In some cases, their left hands tightly grip the barrels while their index fingers placed on the triggers.

An announcement through a megaphone hits the building walls and reverberates through the area: Go inside your home, don't try to come out.

Panicked locals do as they are told – a block raid begins.

Soon, internet connections at targeted homes get snapped and street lights go off one by one. Only the lights mounted on the law enforcers' vehicles light parts of the area. In the next one to two hours, additional forces are called in, who then split into different groups and start raiding different houses.

This is how residents of at least eight areas in the capital shared their experience to The Daily Star of the block raids that the law enforcers are conducting, creating further panic among the residents whose trauma is still fresh from the deaths of at least 162 people (according to this newspaper's count; actual figure could be much higher) in recent violence.

The eight areas that saw such raids are Matuail, Shanir Akhra, Jatrabari, Kajla, Bashundhara, Shahinbagh, Mirpur DOHS, ECB Chhattar and Matikata.

During the raid, law enforcers knock on the door, get inside and arrest anyone suspected to have been involved in violence or were in contact with any troublemakers, police and locals said.

Joint forces have been conducting the block raids at different area of the capital and others parts of the country to arrest those involved in violence centring on quota reform protests.

Till yesterday police confirmed 2,536 arrests while Rab arrested 71, according to police and Rab sources.

"Before conducting a drive, we collect the digital footprint and information provided by local sources including the ruling party men to identify the troublemakers and their whereabout," an officer said, requesting anonymity.

Law enforcers say these block raids are meant to arrest four types of suspects -- those who ordered violence, provided funds, provided firearms and those who took part in violence.

But locals who witnessed such raids say law enforcers usually look for students, and if found, they check their phones, which is unlawful.

Locals also saw helicopters flying low during these raids in some cases.

On Wednesday night, police arrested Fazlur Rahman, a manager at a courier service, from Manik Nagar in Jatrabari.

"Police checked Fazlur's cell phone and found a video clip of the clashes. This is why they arrested him," said one of his relatives, on condition of anonymity fearing reprisal.

Biplob Kumar Sarkar, Joint Commissioner (Operation) of the DMP, said they will make that no troublemaker can leave Dhaka.

"The miscreants have gone into hiding, but we have been conducting block raids. Besides, police drives are underway day and night in Dhaka. Wherever they flee, we will arrest them," Biplob told a media briefing.

Sources in law enforcement said already identified several thousand people who joined violence in different points in Dhaka.

A top DMP official said the plan to conduct violence was hatched at least a month ago by opposition party leaders and activists.

For the block raids, areas like Mohakhali, Mohammadpur, Jatrabari, and Uttara are on top of the list as some of the fiercest violence took place in these areas.

Block-raids created panic among students and their families in many parts of Dhaka. Many of these panic-stricken families have already left their homes and seeking every opportunity to leave Dhaka, said witnesses.

"Before searching every room, the police at first took photos of our rooms and houses and asked us not to talk to anyone about the raids," said Toufiq (not his real name), a university student form Shanir Akhra of Jatrabari.

He said police searched a six-story building where he lives and vandalised some apartments before leaving the place late on Friday night.

"Many of our neighbours turned off the lights in their rooms so that police believe those flats were vacant," he said.

At one point, police started kicking at the main gate of their building. As the security guard and the houseowner opened the gate, police said they came for two men named Shahjahan and Rezwan, who allegedly attacked cops.

When the houseowner said there were no such people living in this building, several police officers in plainclothes started beating them and hurled abusive language.

"We know you have given them shelter. Show us where you have hidden them."

Around 50-60 armed polices, some of them were in plainclothes and some were wearing DB tunics, were there, he alleged.

Toufiq said that before leaving, police arrested two persons from the building, but their wives and mothers started crying, shouting and panicking so much that ultimately the police decided to release them.

"From our balcony we saw that some policemen beat up two people for several minutes, forced them to do sit-ups and made them to say they will never participate in the protest again," he said.

Many families in Jatrabari shared almost similar accounts of block-raids conducted by the law enforcement agencies.

"The local Chhatra League activists also joined the police during the raid and helped them to identify houses where protesters live or the houses that provided food and water to the protesters," said a witness in Matuail.

A large number of law enforcers carried out block raids on different houses in the Mirpur 12 DOHS. Many students of different universities located near DOHS lives there.

They said that during the block raids, they looked for students and police checked their phones.

Witnesses from areas adjacent to ECB Chattar and Matikata area also said that law enforcers carried out block raids in their areas too.

Late on Thursday night, a joint operation was conducted in Shaheen Bagh area of the capital. At that time, locals saw helicopters flying low and using search lights.

"Using of search lights from choppers was terrifying," said a witness.

Locals from Bashundhara residential area also said they also saw law enforcers carrying out block raids in their locality on Thursday night. Prior to the raids, police announced that no one should remain out of the house after 5:00pm. As the evening wore on, the presence of law enforcers increased there.

A video footage shows members of the law enforcers firing when someone tries to record the raid from top a building. The video went viral on social media sites.

In Mahakali, block raids were carried out after snapping the electric line there.

Regarding the presence of army personnel during the block raids, a police official said armed forces members are not joining the block raid directly. In some places, they are assisting law enforcers in conducting the drives.