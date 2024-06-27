Blasts heard across Teknaf border

The sound of sporadic mortar shell explosions across the border in Rakhine State of Myanmar has been heard in Teknaf and neighbouring areas in Cox's Bazar since Tuesday afternoon.

Due to this, locals have become wary in the upazila, including the areas along the Naf river.

The fighting between the Myanmar Junta and rebel Arakan Army has intensified in recent times, prompting many Rohingyas in Rakhine State to leave their homes behind to look for safety in and around Maungdaw township, said Rohingya leaders living in Cox's Bazar camps.

Many Rohingyas have gathered along the Naf river, trying to flee into Bangladesh, said border sources.

However, Border Guard Bangladesh personnel are on high alert to prevent any intrusion.

BGB men are patrolling different areas, including Chowdhurypara Transit Ghat in Teknaf town, Nightong Para, Keruntali, and Baraitili, said locals.

No one is being allowed near the border areas, they added.

Around five lakh Rohingyas live in Maungdaw township in Myanmar, in close vicinity of the warzone.

No more Myanmar nationals will be allowed to enter Bangladesh, said Adnan Chawdhury, upazila nirbahi officer of Teknaf, clearing the government's stance on this issue.

He also confirmed that the sound of explosions across the Myanmar border is being heard from Teknaf.

Haji Mohammad Islam, mayor of Teknaf municipality, echoed him.

Kamal Hossain, chairman of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals Representative Committee, said around 50,000 Rohingyas living in Maungdaw downtown gathered in ward 5 of the township amid an intense war between Arakan Army and Junta forces in the area.