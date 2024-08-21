BLAST condemns remands of women

Calls for adherence to SC directives

The Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) has expressed deep concern over the recent arrests and remands of women in various cases, calling for strict adherence to Supreme Court directives by law enforcement agencies.

In a press release issued yesterday, BLAST highlighted reports from newspapers and social media indicating that women have been arrested and taken on remand following the recent anti-discrimination movement.

The organisation noted that these actions often disregard the directives set by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court regarding arrests and interrogations during remand.

BLAST condemned these practices, stating they violate constitutional rights, including equality before the law (Article 27), protection of law (Article 31), the right to life and personal liberty (Article 32), safeguards against arbitrary arrest and detention (Article 33), and protections during trial and punishment (Article 35).

The organisation emphasised that these actions contradict the Supreme Court's landmark judgement, which provides clear instructions to law enforcement agencies and magistrates on the proper procedures for arrests and remands.

Referencing the Supreme Court's verdict, BLAST pointed out that law enforcement officers must notify the nearest kin of the arrested individual in writing within 12 hours of the arrest. Additionally, under Section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a specific case must be filed against the arrested person before they can be taken on remand, into custody, or sent to judicial custody.

BLAST also reminded law enforcement officers to disclose their identity during an arrest and to present their identification upon request. If the arrested person has any injuries, the arresting officer is required to document the details, arrange for medical treatment, and obtain a certificate from the attending physician. Furthermore, the arrested individual must be allowed to consult with a lawyer of their choice or meet with family members.

The organisation also underscored the provisions in Chapter 6.6 of the Bangladesh Police's "Criminal Investigation Guidelines," which mandate that police must adhere to international norms when arresting women, ensuring their dignity and privacy are protected during investigations.

In light of these concerns, BLAST urged immediate action to safeguard justice and ensure that constitutional rights and Supreme Court directives are upheld during the arrest and remand of individuals.