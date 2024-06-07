BJP, allies begin talks for coalition govt

Alliance members demand more funds, key cabinet positions

Parties in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) yesterday demanded more funds for their respective states and more federal cabinet positions as negotiations began to form a coalition government.

Modi is now likely to take oath as prime minister for the third straight time on Sunday evening. Sources had earlier said that the oath-taking would take place on Saturday.

Modi was named leader of the NDA on Wednesday after NDA won 293 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament. The majority mark is 272.

However, his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its outright majority and found itself reliant on support from regional parties, mainly the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United).

But Modi's BJP fell well short of the majority mark, making TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) head Nitish Kumar, also the chief minister of the eastern state of Bihar, kingmakers in the alliance with their 16 and 12 seats respectively. BJP won 240 seats. In 2019, it won 303 seats.

TDP also won an assembly election in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh to regain power and Naidu is set to become chief minister there.

Both parties are pushing longstanding demands to grant special status to their states, according to one TDP spokesperson and five NDA sources.

The special status allows states to receive more federal development funds on simpler terms. While Bihar is India's poorest state, Andhra Pradesh lost some of its resources in 2014 when the new state of Telangana was carved out of it.

Besides special status and cabinet positions, TDP is also seeking more funds for irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and to complete the building of its new capital, Amaravati, said the sources.

"This is not the first time we are in NDA, so we are confident that we will get what is due to us," TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari said.

"In our earlier terms with NDA, we had ministerial berths and also the Lok Sabha [lower house] Speaker from our party. This time we are a strong partner and share a clear vision for the country," she said.

JD(U)'s Kumar also wants support for new industrial projects in Bihar along with federal cabinet positions, one NDA source said.

Top BJP leaders were set to hold talks on ministerial portfolios with the allies yesterday, one BJP source said.

Modi is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu today to present his claim to form the next government. Top NDA leaders are also set to meet today to discuss government formation.

Sources said Nitish Kumar plans to negotiate plum portfolios in the cabinet, including the coveted railways ministry.

BJP, sources said, is not ready to give away the Speaker's role and TDP may be offered a Deputy Speaker post. JD(U) holds the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post.

The Modi governments formed after the 2014 and 2019 elections had only symbolic representation of BJP allies because the saffron party had an absolute majority on its own. But this time, BJP may have to accommodate its allies in ministerial berths in proportion to seats won by each ally.