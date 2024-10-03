BIWTA suspends riverine transport on several coastal routes due to adverse weather

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended the operation of launches and other riverine transport on several coastal routes from Dhaka, effective from this morning, due to adverse weather conditions.

According to a press release issued by the BIWTA, services have been suspended on the Dhaka-Hatia, Dhaka-Betua, Dhaka-Khepupara, Dhaka-Charmontaz, Dhaka-Rangabali, and Dhaka-Monpura routes.

Earlier, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) advised maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist local cautionary signal-3.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

BMD said due to active monsoon, deep convection is taking place over the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Under its influence, squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the country.