BIWTA evicts 103 illegal structures from Dhaleshwari bank

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has evicted 103 illegal structures built on the banks of the Dhaleshwari river in Munshiganj's Sadar upazila in two days.

Several residential buildings and business establishments were the evicted structures, reports our Munshiganj correspondent.

BIWTA Executive Magistrate Rafiqul Haque who led the eviction drive, said the authorities identified a total of 103 illegal establishments from Munshiganj Launchghat area to Muktarpur Bridge.

"We started an eviction drive yesterday in the areas and evicted several illegal structures," he said.

Today, the drive started again around 11:00am to evict the rest illegal structures and lasted till 4:00pm, said the magistrate

He also said the operation was conducted as per instructions of the High Court to clear the encroachment of the river bank.

The magistrate said the BIWTA first asked the illegal occupiers to move the establishment on their own initiative. As they did not obey the instructions, these illegal structures were evicted as per the rules.

Such drives against illegal encroachers will continue in future as well, added Magistrate Rafiqul Haque.