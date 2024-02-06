BIWTA eviction drive halted amid protest

Bangladesh
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) had to suspend an eviction drive yesterday in Khulna's Rupsha area as timber traders and workers staged a protest, blocking the Rupsha Bridge road.

The traders said despite applying for a lease in 2007, the BIWTA did not respond until issuing an eviction notice on January 10.

Abdur Rashid, a timber trader, said, "The authority tried to evict us, so we protested their move."

The eviction drive, which was announced in the area on Sunday,  led to a confrontation that prompted police intervention.

Md Mostafizur Rahman, deputy director of BIWTA, said, "We went there to conduct operations as per rules. But the traders and labourers attacked us and vandalised our vehicle."

The matter is now under the ministry's consideration, Rahman added.

push notification