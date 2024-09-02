Bitopi Group donates over Tk 41 lakh

In response to the devastating floods, Bitopi Group has stepped up to support the government's relief efforts by donating Tk 41,12,492 to the "Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund."

This contribution includes funds from the company and a day's salary from all its employees, officers, and workers, according to a press release.

On August 29, Bitopi Group's Managing Director Miran Ali and Director Sarah Ali handed over the donation cheque to Disaster Management and Relief Adviser Farooq-e-Azam during a ceremony at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

Also present at the event were ABM Sirajul Islam Azad, head of the Human Resource Department; and Morshedul Haque, CFO of Bitopi Group.

Miran Ali expressed the company's commitment to aiding the nation during times of crisis, stating, "Bitopi Group will continue to stand by our nation in times of need." Established in 1968, Bitopi Group is a renowned Bangladeshi conglomerate with a diverse business portfolio. The company operates in sectors such as export-oriented garment manufacturing, advertising, media, and fisheries, contributing to the growth and development of the country.