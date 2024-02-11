Biswa Ijtema ends today with Akheri Munajat

The second phase of Ijtema will end today with Akheri Munajat (final prayers).

A mass wedding ceremony will be held today at the ground after Asr prayers.

Devotees from different parts of the country are still coming to the Ijtema venue on the bank of the Turag.

On the second day of the second phase of 57th Biswa Ijtema, the devotees yesterday listened to scholars recitation and explanations of verses from the Quran.

Several lakhs of devotees including seven thousand foreigners have gathered on the Ijtema ground and continued spiritual activities.

The second phase of the Bishwa Ijtema began on Friday with aam bayaan (general sermons) after Fazr prayers by Maulana Ilyas Bin Saad of India. The sermon was translated into Bangla by Maulana Munir Bin Yusuf.

Maulana Syed Bin Saad of India delivered sermons after Fajr prayer on Saturday and Maulana Mufti Osama Islam translated it into Bangla.

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 members of law enforcement have been deployed in the Ijtema area.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Mahbub Alam said there is a strong security system in place for this phase, as was the case in the first phase.

Tabligh Jamaat has been organising the congregation at the venue since 1967.

In 2011, it divided Ijtema into two phases to accommodate a larger number of attendees.