Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Thu Nov 16, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 01:12 AM

Bangladesh

Bishwa Ijtema to begin on Feb 2

Photo: Star/File

The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema, a large congregation of Muslims, will begin on the bank of the Turag River at Tongi, on the outskirts of the capital, on February 2 next year.

The decision was taken at a meeting on the law and order situation at the home ministry yesterday with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the chair, Senior Public Relations Officer of the ministry Sharif Mahmumd Apu told BSS.

The followers of Maulana Jubayer will join the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema to be held from February 2 to 4.

The second phase of the Ijtema will be held from February 9 to 11, and the supporters of Indian preacher Maulana Saad Kandhalvi will take part in it.

Representatives of law enforcement agencies and different departments were present at the meeting.

