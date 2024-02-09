Birth and Death Registration server: DSCC at odds with registrar general

Dhaka South City Corporation has introduced a new server for birth registrations, violating the existing law and rules governing the process.

According to the Birth and Death Registration Act 2004, local government bodies can register births and deaths, and issue certificates under the authority of the Registrar General.

As per Section 19(2) of the Birth and Death Registration Rules 2018, Registrar General has jurisdiction over creating, maintaining, and storing registration information through a central database software.

A new complication arose when birth registrations provided by DSCC were found to be ineffective for obtaining crucial documents such as NIDs, passports, driving licenses, marriage registrations, land registrations, and appointments from government and autonomous institutions, as DSCC has no memorandum of understanding with these entities.

DSCC's initiative to introduce its own server aims to retain the revenue generated from birth registration fees, bypassing the established procedure that directs the funds to the Registrar General's authority, thereby resulting in a financial loss for the government.

Since the server launched on October 4 last year, DSCC has issued 73,091 birth registration certificates and held onto the Tk 50 fee for each certificate issued within its treasury, instead of forwarding it to the Registrar General's authority.

A dispute ensued between DSCC and the Registrar General's office in June last year, over a disagreement regarding revenue distribution from birth registrations, leading to a four-month suspension of the registration process for Dhaka south residents.

Amid the conflict, DSCC introduced the server to resume birth registration process.

The then-registrar general Rashedul Hasan, before retiring in December last year, sent a letter of objection in this connection to the local government division against DSCC on October 19 last year.

"The registration of death and birth is under the central jurisdiction of the Registrar General's office. Therefore, any work related to it on DSCC's server is a violation of the law and rules governing the process," said Rashedul in the letter.

However, Mizanur Rahman, chief executive officer of DSCC, said, "We have launched the registration process on our server to reduce citizens' sufferings. It was difficult to give input to the common server of the Registrar General."

Contacted, Rashedul said, "We are working with one of the best servers. Sometimes, due to excess pressure, it can slow down. But no one else had any problems. Why would DSCC only have this problem?"

Complaints are already piling up as residents are not getting any other service using the birth registrations done through its server.

The Department of Passport and Immigration returned the applications, as the birth registrations were not found on the integrated server.

To address the hurdle, DSCC sent a letter to 22 government offices on October 18 last year, requesting necessary steps to check birth and death registrations by entering the DSCC server, said DSCC spokesperson Abu Nasher.

"We had a meeting with the passport authority to resolve the passport-related complications. We will again hold a meeting," he added.

"DSCC is disrupting the Birth and Death Registration Rules. People are communicating with us to solve this crisis created by DSCC," said Registrar General Md Jahid Hasan.

"However, we have nothing to do as their data is not present on our main server," he added.

"Since the Birth Registration Act has given the responsibility to the Registrar General, it must be a violation of the law if someone else does it on a personal server," said Muhammad Ibrahim, secretary to the local government division.

"However, DSCC has done this to reduce the suffering of citizens, so we are planning to integrate the births registered on their server with the main server," he added.