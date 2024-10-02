Birds Group workers withdraw Nabinagar-Chandra highway blockade after 52 hours

Workers of Birds Group withdrew the blockade from Nabinagar-Chandra highway this afternoon, 52 hours after they took position on the road in Savar's Baipail area demanding arrears.

The vehicles that were stranded due to the blockade started to move soon after the blockade was withdrawn.

They left the highway around 1:00pm as army personnel informed them of the Birds Group owner's arrest, said Savar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Shahinur Kabir.

Photo: STAR

The protesters were also assured that their demands would be met soon, he said.

They have now taken up position in front of the closed factory demanding their arrears.

Around noon, a senior army officer held a discussion with the workers for an hour and urged them to withdraw their protest from the highway, our correspondent reports.

While visiting the scene around 11:30am, it was seen that hundreds of cargo trucks and truckers were stuck on the highway. However, no public transport was seen there.