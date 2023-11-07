Biplopi Rani Jowardar passes away

Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 11:58 PM

Biplopi Rani Jowardar, additional director of National Security Intelligence, passed away yesterday after battling cancer for a long time. She was 53, said Billal Hussain, additional SP of Jashore.

Biplobi was rushed to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University after her condition deteriorated. She had previously received treatment in India and Singapore.

Biplobi, wife of Jashore Police Superintendent Praloy Kumar Jowardar, was born on July 25,1970 in the district's Manirampur upazila.

She joined NSI in 1998 and was promoted to the post of its additional director in 2020.

NSI officials and family members of the deceased have expressed deep grief over her death.

All are requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.

