Biodiversity entangled in deadly mesh

Widespread use of China Duari nets disrupts life across JU’s wetlands

The rampant use of fine-meshed fishing nets, locally known as China Duari nets, in the swamps and waterbodies within and around Jahangirnagar University (JU) is posing a serious threat to the area's aquatic biodiversity.

These non-biodegradable nets, ranging from a few feet to over 15 metres in length and costing between Tk 900 and Tk 14,000, are typically deployed from mid-May to October in narrow canals, wetlands, and crop fields. Due to their extremely fine mesh, they not only trap fish but also entangle unintended species such as snakes, juvenile fish, and birds, harming the fragile local ecosystem.

Although not officially banned in Bangladesh, the nets violate the Protection and Conservation of Fish Rules, 1985, which prohibits mesh sizes smaller than 4.5 cm.

Despite their environmental impact, China Duari nets remain widely available and are used by local residents and even university staff.

During a recent visit, this correspondent observed the nets being used in several waterbodies, including Sindhuria Lake, Mirertek Lake (about 5 km from campus), Dairy Farm, Bishmile Lake, and other surrounding low-lying wetlands.

Auritro Sattar, an environmental science student at JU and a wildlife photographer who has extensively researched the issue, shared alarming findings.

His surveys recorded 25 China Duari nets in the Gerua-Sindhuria area between September and December 2023. By August 2024, the number had risen to 45.

"A significant number of snakes -- including Painted Keelbacks, Smooth-scaled Water Snakes, Checkered Keelbacks, and even Monocled Cobras -- were found fatally trapped," said Auritro. "The fine mesh tears their bodies as they try to escape, causing a slow, painful death. Thousands of snakes die this way, especially during the monsoon when water levels fluctuate."

He also noted that the nets endanger different fish species by capturing fish hatchlings and juveniles, disrupting breeding cycles and population recovery. Fish-eating birds like pond herons and kingfishers have also been found fatally entangled.

The impact on migratory birds has been no less severe. "In 2023, I documented the first-ever sighting of an Eastern Water Rail in Savar, but it never returned later. Illegal fishing practices like these are driving migratory birds away from our wetlands," Auritro said.

Some locals, however, defended the use of these nets. A fisherman from Sindhuria, speaking anonymously, said, "These nets can catch fish of all sizes and are easy to use. My catch has increased significantly since I started using this."

Several JU staff members were also seen using these nets within campus lakes.

Contacted, Abul Kashem, deputy registrar of JU's estate branch, acknowledged the issue. "Some of the university lakes are leased for fish farming, and some leaseholders are using China Duari nets. Since this poses a serious ecological threat, we plan to issue a notice instructing them to stop," he said.

Prof Amir Hossain Bhuiyan of Environmental Science Department at JU said, "Our aquatic habitats are deteriorating rapidly due to the widespread use of these nets. Without immediate action, the biodiversity and ecological balance of the JU campus will be irreversibly damaged," he warned.