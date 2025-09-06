Biman’s Narita route was revived without proper planning

Say officials, experts; blame poor assessment for suspension

Biman Bangladesh Airlines did not conduct a proper feasibility study on the commercial and profitability viability before resuming operations on the Dhaka-Narita-Dhaka route, said several officials of Biman.

As a result, the national flag carrier was forced to suspend the flight on this route within 21 months of resumption due to huge losses, they told The Daily Star.

The sudden decision also drew widespread criticism from Bangladeshi expatriates, while aviation experts termed it "unfortunate and suicidal".

Biman first launched flights on the Dhaka-Narita route in 1979. After a temporary suspension in 1981, the route was resumed, only to be suspended again in 2006 due to continuous losses. Seventeen years later, on September 1, 2023, the Narita flight was resumed amid much fanfare, with passengers welcoming the move for reducing travel time to six to seven hours and eliminating lengthy transit stops.

However, Biman ceased operations on the Narita flight from July 1 this year citing aircraft shortage and continuous financial loss. The move forced passengers to rely on third-country transits, significantly increasing both travel time and expenses.

Biman sources said each Narita flight incurred losses of nearly Tk 95 lakh. The average cabin occupancy stood at 69 percent, with overall losses amounting to Tk 215.58 crore on the route, they added.

Several Biman officials said then managing director Shafiul Azim was the key person behind the resumption of the Narita flight, which was promoted as an achievement of the then Sheikh Hasina government.

Biman operated the six-and-a-half-hour-long Narita flight with Boeing 787 aircraft, which have 271 seats. According to insiders, half of the capacity remained vacant on almost every flight.

"Then authorities of Biman launched the route without assessing commercial viability and feasibility study, ignoring market demand and financial analysis," a top official involved in resuming the flight told this correspondent.

"Those, especially the then fleet planning committee, should be held responsible for giving nod to resume the Narita flight without conducting proper study for which the airline incurred huge loss," he said.

Aviation expert Kazi Wahidul Alam said, "Biman should take effective measures to minimise its loss. It also should take proper planning and branding to continue this route."

"Biman's move has damaged Bangladesh's aviation image abroad," he added. "Ceasing operation to a major destination like Japan -- where we have trade, tourism, and a significant expatriate population -- reflects poor business planning of Biman."

Wahidul Alam said at the beginning of the Narita flight many passengers were from Nepal and Kolkata as they found this route profitable instead of travelling from their own countries. But due to absence of proper marketing and branding, Biman failed to attract more transit passengers from Nepal and Kolkata for Narita.

Rakib Hasnet, working at a foreign media house in Dhaka who visited Tokyo four times in the last two years by Biman, said the national carrier failed to turn the Narita route into a profitable venture despite prospects.

Contacted, Shafiul Azim, who was made secretary of the Election Commission while serving as Biman MD and CEO in May 2024 and is now secretary (OSD), said allegations of not assessing financial viability are not true.

"We had forward planning centring Narita flight. We had plan to go to Los Angeles, USA and Canada through code sharing with All Nippon and Canadian Airlines," he said.

But those plans were not implemented later.

In aviation, code sharing is an agreement where one airline sells seats on a flight operated by another airline but under its own flight number and code. This allows airlines to expand their route networks and offer a wider selection of destinations to customers, even if they do not operate the flights themselves.

Biman spokesperson ABM Raoshan Kabir said no route of Biman is launched or resumed without feasibility study. "The consideration on which the Narita flight was resumed didn't comply finally for which this route was suspended," he added.