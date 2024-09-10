Biman sues six staffers for stealing 6,800 euro

Six employees of Biman Bangladesh Airlines have been identified as suspects in the theft of 6,800 euro (equivalent to approximately Tk 9 lakh) from the checked luggage of a passenger travelling to Chennai from Dhaka.

The incident occurred on August 2.

The passenger reported the missing euros upon reaching Chennai on the BG-363 flight. They then filed a written complaint with Biman.

In response, Biman launched an internal investigation, which led to the identification of six traffic helpers stationed at Dhaka airport.

According to Bushra Islam, general manager of Public Relations at Biman, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the theft. Five of them were handed over to police, while one is on the run. A case was filed in connection with the incident.