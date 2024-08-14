Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 14, 2024 07:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 07:53 PM

Bangladesh

Biman sees major reshuffle in top posts

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 14, 2024 07:40 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 07:53 PM

Major changes were brought in different top posts of Biman Bangladesh Airlines today.

As part of the change, Shakil Meraj was made director (in-charge) of planning and training in addition to his present service at GSE.

Ashraful Alam, who was at Motijheel Sales Office, was made director of marketing and sales in addition to his present post.

Moniruzzaman Khan, deputy general manager, was transferred to the procurement and logistic support department.

Rashed Meher Chowdhury, who was in the law division, was made deputy general manager of Bangladesh Airlines Training Centre.

Al Masud Khan, manager of the public relations department, was made manager of the law department of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

