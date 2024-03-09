Biman runs its first all-women flight

Crew members of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight pose for a photo at the Biman Operation Building in the capital’s Uttara yesterday. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Biman for the first time in its history operated a flight staffed entirely by women. The flight left Dhaka for Dammam yesterday afternoon. Photo: Biman

Biman Bangladesh Airlines yesterday marked the International Women's Day by operating an international flight staffed entirely by women for the first time in its history.

The pilot, first officer, cabin crew, and even all the ground staff engaged in the flight were women, said sources at the national flag carrier.

The crew were also briefed by female officers of Biman.

The flight, BG-349, on the Dhaka-Dammam route left the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:30pm, Biman Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim told The Daily Star.

Captain Alia Mannan was the pilot in command while Fariha Tabassum was the first officer, said Biman sources.

Biman officials said female officers and employees perform duties on an equal footing with male officers and employees at the national flag carrier.

Calling the flight an exceptional initiative showing respect to the skills and professionalism of its female employees, Biman MD Shafiul said the government is placing special importance on empowering women.

Md Al Masud Khan, Biman's manager of public relations, said the airline has 15 experienced female pilots, constituting 10.4 percent of pilots, which is almost twice the international average of 6 percent.

The airline also has 345 trained and skilled female cabin crew members.

The posts of general manager of administration, general manager of public relations, chief medical officer, and general manager of customer service are all occupied by women, he said.

Besides, there are female officers and employees in all departments of Biman, including ground staffers, engineers, and engineering instructors.