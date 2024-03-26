Biman to resume flights from tomorrow

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is going to resume its flight on the Dhaka-Rome-Dhaka route from tomorrow.

The maiden flight on the route -- BG355 -- is scheduled to depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:30am on Wednesday, said Tahera Khondoker, general manager (public relations) of Biman.

On December 21, Biman Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim announced the resumption of Dhaka-Rome flight, after around nine years, from March 26, marking Independence Day.

Biman's flight to Rome was discontinued in 2015 due to losses.

However, aviation experts questioned whether the much-awaited route would be viable without proper market analysis and business strategy.

Aviation expert Kazi Wahidul Alam told The Daily Star, "Biman will have to consider why flights on this route were suspended before and carry out a proper techno-financial assessment."

Carrying passengers only on a point-to-point basis may not make this route viable, he added.

Contacted, Biman MD said they had carried out a proper market analysis before re-launching the route.

Respective visa centres for Italy have already tripled their capacity to cope with the pressure of people intending to go to Italy, he said.

Biman hopes the route will be economically viable for the national flag carrier, as many non-resident Bangladeshis and migrant workers are living and working in Italy.

They also hope passengers from India, Nepal, and Bhutan will use the airline to go to Italy, with a stopover in Dhaka, due to competitive airfare.

Md Salauddin, director (marketing and sales) of Biman, said 198 passengers will go to Rome on the maiden flight, while 236 passengers will arrive on the return flight.

Biman will operate three weekly flights on this route, and it will take around 9-10 hours to reach Rome from Dhaka, he said.

One-way fare while going to Rome from Dhaka in economy class will start at Tk 64,355, and the round-trip will cost Tk 1,04,568. Business class ticket will be priced at Tk 1,44,105 and Tk 2,58,568 for the one-way trip and the round trip, respectively.