Biman ready for ground handling

Biman is fully equipped and ready to provide ground handling service at the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Biman Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim said yesterday.

He made the remark while speaking to reporters before a programme on commissioning of new ground support equipment and vehicle exhibition at the Motor Transport department.

The Biman boss said the national flag carrier has purchased large supply of equipment and recruited around 1,000 manpower to increase its ground handling capacity at HSIA.

Executive Director, HSIA Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam, Biman directors and various levels of officials were present on the occasion.

The equipment will help ensure timely departures, the Biman MD added.