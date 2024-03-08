Biman operates all-woman flight from Dhaka to Dammam

Pilot, first officer, cabin crew and even ground staff working on the flight were all women

Biman Bangladesh Airlines for the first time operated an international flight today that was staffed entirely by women, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The pilot, first officer, cabin crew and even all the ground staff engaged in the flight were women, sources at the national flag carrier said.

The flight, BG-349, on the Dhaka-Dammam route left the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:30pm, Shafiul Azim, Biman managing director and CEO, told The Daily Star.

Photos: Biman MD and CEO Shaiful Azim

All the crew members of the flight were also briefed by Biman's female flight briefing officers.

Captain Alia Mannan was the pilot in command while Fariha Tabassum was first officer of the all-female flight, Biman sources said.

Biman officials said female officers and employees perform duties on an equal footing with male officers and employees at the national flag carrier.

Calling the flight an exceptional initiative showing respect to the skills and professionalism of its women employees, Biman MD Shafiul Azim said the government is placing special importance to empowering women.

Sources in Biman said the airline has 15 female pilots. Biman has a trained and skilled 345-woman cabin crew.