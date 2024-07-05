Biman only profits from 11 out of 21 int’l destinations

Reports national flag carrier to JS body

The national flag carrier is only earning profits in 11 of its 21 international routes.

They are: London, Toronto, Dubai, Jeddah, Madina, Riyadh, Dammam, Bangkok, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is incurring operational losses in six international destinations -- namely Manchester, Kuwait, Delhi, Kolkata, Guangzhou and Narita.

The other four international routes -- Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha and Sharjah -- are gradually turning profitable by reducing the load penalty through coordination of excess baggage weight with airfare.

The airline placed the information before a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation ministry yesterday.

Awami League MP and chief of the parliamentary watchdog Sajjadul Hassan chaired the meeting.

Efforts to increase profitability including optimising revenue per passenger, improving on-time performance, and minimising operational costs were discussed at the meeting.

Besides, how to maximise and utilise newly-acquired Boeing aircraft and enhancing passenger service quality were also discussed.

The lawmakers expressed concerns over service quality, flight punctuality issues, and technical faults affecting schedules.

They urged Biman management to address these promptly.

Looking forward, Biman aims to expand its network with new international routes to destinations like Male, Sydney, and Seoul, alongside efforts to resume the Dhaka-New York route.

Domestically, plans are underway to introduce new flights connecting major cities including Chattogram, Sylhet, and Cox's Bazar.

Civil Aviation Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan, alongside committee members and Biman officials, emphasised the need for stringent supervision to tackle challenges and optimise operational efficiency.

Discussions also focused on manpower structure and recruitment processes to streamline operations further.