Biman expands discounted ‘worker fare’ to four more Middle Eastern countries

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has extended its special concessional airfare programme, known as the "worker fare", to four additional Middle Eastern countries — the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar — in a move to facilitate overseas travel for Bangladeshi migrant workers.

In a press release issued today, the national carrier said that the offer applies only to one-way outbound tickets and will remain valid until December 31 this year.

"This initiative is aimed at ensuring affordable and uninterrupted air travel for our remittance fighters, who play a crucial role in sustaining Bangladesh's economy," the statement read.

With the expansion of this scheme, Biman aims to enhance its support for expatriate workers, recognising their vital contributions to the national economy.

Airline officials reaffirmed their commitment to providing cost-effective, safe, and convenient travel options.

"In recognition of their contributions, Biman will continue to prioritise the needs of Bangladeshi workers abroad in the coming years," it added.