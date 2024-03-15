Biman to evaluate purchase options

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has formed a techno-financial committee to evaluate the opportunity to purchase 10 aircraft from Airbus, following a proposal from the European manufacturing giant.

The information was shared by Biman Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim while speaking to The Daily Star.

The national flag carrier has primarily decided to buy 10 Airbus A350 widebody planes, including two cargo freighters, from Airbus.

The 16-member committee, formed last week, includes the Biman Director of Flight Operations as its chairman, while Biman's Chief Financial Officer along with the Director of Engineering and Materials Management are co-chairmen.

One official from the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry and another professor or associate professor from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University will serve as external members of the committee.

The Biman MD said the committee will submit a report to him with their recommendations soon.

According to Biman insiders, Biman has a plan to increase its fleet size to 45 aircraft from the existing 21 by 2031 to generate more revenue.

Earlier in September during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, Bangladesh had committed to buying 10 new A350 airplanes from Airbus as the two countries forge a new strategic partnership.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud in January had said Bangladesh will buy 10 planes from Airbus when the country's economy permits.

In May, 2013, Dhaka and London signed a joint communique to establish an "Aviation Partnership" for necessary cooperation in developing Bangladesh's aviation sector, including the purchase of passenger and cargo aircraft from Airbus.