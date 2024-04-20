‘Biman in constant communication with Boeing on technical issues’

MD tells civil aviation minister

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan has directed Biman Bangladesh Airlines to talk to the US plane maker Boeing about technical defects raised by a former Boeing engineer regarding the Dreamliner-787 aircraft.

The minister gave this instruction during a telephone conversation with Biman's Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim today.

The minister said, "Since the Dreamliner aircraft in the fleet of Biman are new, we have nothing to worry about the technical problems that have arisen for now. However, thinking about the future and in the interest of ensuring passenger safety, the issue needs to be clarified by talking to the aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, about the technical issues."

In response, the Biman's MD said that the national airliner is in constant communication with Boeing on technical and maintenance issues.

"We will inform the minister soon after knowing more information about this," he also said.

Boeing's global fleet of 787 Dreamliner jets should be grounded for safety checks after manufacturing errors left them structurally unsound, a whistleblower has said, The Telegraph reported on April 17.

Engineer Sam Salehpour claimed that a race to speed up production had led to serious problems with the aeroplanes including small gaps between sections of fuselage.

He is calling for the entire fleet of more than 1,000 Dreamliners to be kept on the ground for inspection.

Salehpour told US broadcaster NBC, "The entire fleet worldwide, as far as I'm concerned right now, needs attention. And the attention is, you need to check the gaps and make sure that you don't have potential for premature failure."

He detailed his concerns later on April 17 in a hearing in the US Senate, claiming Boeing had used excessive force to help close gaps between fuselage sections before adding shims, or thin strips of metal.

He said such force is known to cause fatigue in composite materials such as those used on the 787 that cannot be detected visually.

Ed Pierson, a former Boeing engineer, told the Senate hearing on April 17 that the company was engaged in a "criminal cover-up" concerning safety records, and that he had warned management of risks regarding the 737 Max before two fatal crashes that killed more than 300 people.

Boeing said this week that claims about the 787's structural integrity are inaccurate and that work done to ensure quality and long-term safety give it full confidence in the plane.

An official has said the model has been stress-tested for 165,000 flight cycles, beyond its expected lifespan, and that no aircraft has shown evidence of fatigue.