Biman board of directors reformed

The interim government yesterday reconstituted the board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Affairs Ministry said this in a gazette notification in this regard.

Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, a former adviser to the caretaker government, was made chairman of the board of directors of Biman.

On August 19, Chowdhury has been appointed as the new chairman of the national flag carrier.

The other people in the 13-member Biman board include secretary of civil aviation ministry, secretary of finance division at finance ministry, chairman of national board of revenue, secretary of chief adviser's office, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, engineer-in-chief of Bangladesh Navy, and others.