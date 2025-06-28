Biman bans WhatsApp for official use, shifts to Microsoft Teams

In a bid to bolster cybersecurity and protect corporate data, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has banned the use of WhatsApp for official communication and directed its employees to use Microsoft Teams instead.

According to the airline's IT department, the decision is aimed at protecting Biman's corporate network from potential data breaches.

Employees can easily create accounts on Microsoft Teams —a globally recognised platform for secure business communication— using their personal email addresses and mobile numbers. The platform offers features such as text messaging, voice and video calls, and file sharing—making day-to-day official communication more efficient and secure, Biman said in a notice.

Highlighting global practices, the airline noted that many reputed organisations and government agencies around the world have already discontinued WhatsApp for official work, citing it as a third-party application that poses potential risks to data security.

Speaking on the matter, Biman's General Manager (Public Relations) ABM Raosan Kabir said the airline has signed a formal agreement with Microsoft to use the platform, which allows for online meetings and internal communications. He added that WhatsApp had already been disabled on desktop computers used for official purposes several months ago.