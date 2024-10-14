Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 14, 2024 06:08 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 06:34 PM

Bangladesh

Biman appoints first female flight operations director

Photo: Collected

Captain Tasmin Doza has been appointed as the Director of Flight Operations at Biman Bangladesh Airlines, marking the first time a female pilot has held this position in the country's aviation industry.

Biman issued an office order today confirming her appointment.

Before taking on her new role, Captain Doza served as the Chief of the Training Flight Operations Department at Biman.

A graduate of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), she earned her flying license from the Bangladesh Flying Academy. Throughout her career, she has served as an instructor pilot for Fokker-28, fleet chief and instructor for Boeing-737, and an instructor for Boeing-787 Dreamliner.

