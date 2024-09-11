Biman adds new flight on Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka route

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has added a new flight on the Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka route.

The additional flight, scheduled for Thursdays, will be operational from October 31.

Biman will now operate three weekly flights on this route, said the national flag carrier in a press release today.

Currently, there are two flights on this route each week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is used for flights to Toronto. Special discounts are being offered on Thursday flights, tickets to which are available on Biman's website and mobile app, the press release said.