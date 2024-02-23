Bill to appoint judges to be placed in JS

Says law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday told parliament that a bill to appoint judges to the High Court will be placed in the 12th Parliament.

The minister said this while replying to a supplementary question by Jatiya Party MP and opposition chief whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

In reply to a query of Awami League MP M Abdul Latif, the minister said the present government has taken effective initiatives to create new posts of judges for the proper conduct of judicial proceedings.

He mentioned that due to the initiative of the government, 259 posts of judges of various ranks have been created in the lower courts.

He also said some 1,999 posts have been created for smooth functioning of courts.