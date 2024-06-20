Bikes, 3-wheelers major causes

Says Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said motorcycles and easy bikes are causing the highest number of road accidents across the country.

Quader said this during the exchange of Eid greetings at his ministry's conference room in the Secretariat.

"It's very unfortunate that lately, motorcycle accidents have become more frequent. Looking at the accident data, motorcycles account for the highest number of accidents, followed by easy bikes. Reckless driving also plays a significant role. We can't ignore this. I urge the secretary (concerned) to expedite the formulation of a policy," he said.

The minister further mentioned that the lack of regulation for millions of three-wheelers and motorcycles is disrupting order on the roads, highlighting the urgent need for a policy.

Quader also noted that while the Eid journeys on roads have been relatively smooth, the return trips remain a concern.

"We must prioritise discipline to reduce road accidents," Quader said.