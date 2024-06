A motorcyclist was killed as his bike hit another motorcycle in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Harun Ur Rashid, 38, son of Ashraf Ali from Amail village in Birampur upazila.

Harun was heading towards home riding his motorcycle around noon, Birampur police quoted eyewitnesses as saying.

The accident occurred as he arrived at Harirampur village in the upazila, leaving him dead on the spot.