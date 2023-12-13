Bijoy Sarani, DU stations open today
The Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani stations of the metro rail service will be opened to public today.
"We have completed all the preparations to open the stations tomorrow [Wednesday] morning," Nasir Uddin Ahmed, director (operation and maintenance) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, told The Daily Star yesterday.
However, the duration of services on the Agargaon-Motijheel section will remain the same -- 7:30am to 11:30am.
MRT/Rapid pass holders, however, can get on trains as soon as 7:10am at Uttara end and as late as 12:12pm at the Motijheel end.
The Agargaon-Motijheel section was opened to public on November 5, along with the three stations -- Farmgate, Secretariat and Motijheel.
The rest two stations -- Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh -- will be opened in January next year, MAN Siddique, managing director of DMTCL, told reporters on December 7.
Metro rail passengers of the Agargaon-Motijheel section may have to wait until April next year to have 12-hours-a-day service (8:00am to 8:00pm), DMTCL officials hinted.
They may have to wait until July for service until midnight on the entire Uttara-Motijheel section, they said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 28 last year inaugurated the Uttara-Agargaon section of the country's first-ever metro rail and it was opened to public the following day.
