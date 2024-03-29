BIFC ex-chairman, 5 directors sent to jail

A Dhaka court yesterday sent Bangladesh Industrial Financial Company Ltd's former chairman Maj (retd) Abdul Mannan and five other directors to jail in a case filed over embezzling Tk 8 crore.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after the six surrendered before the court and sought bail in the case, said an official of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The five directors are: ANM Jahangir Alam, Enamur Rahman, Syed Fakre Faysal, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Rois Uddin Ahmed.

The court, however, granted bail to BIFC's former managing director Mahmud Malik and director Rokeya Sultana after they also surrendered before it in the same case.