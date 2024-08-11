Bidhan Ranjan Roy, Supradeep Chakma sworn in

Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar and Supradeep Chakma took oath today as advisers of the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered oaths to Supradeep Chakma and Bidhan Ranjan at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban this noon.

The interim government was sworn in Thursday night, three days after the resignation and departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid a mass upsurge led by students.

Supradeep, Bidhan Ranjan and Farooq-e-Azam could not be sworn in on Thursday as they were outside the capital.

According to official sources, Farooq-e-Azam, another adviser, is yet to be sworn in as he is still in the United States and the date of his arrival in Bangladesh is not confirmed.