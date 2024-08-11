Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 11, 2024 01:12 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 01:14 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Bidhan Ranjan Roy, Supradeep Chakma sworn in

Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 11, 2024 01:12 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 01:14 PM
Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar Supradeep Chakma take oath

Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar and Supradeep Chakma took oath today as advisers of the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered oaths to Supradeep Chakma and Bidhan Ranjan at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban this noon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The interim government was sworn in Thursday night, three days after the resignation and departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid a mass upsurge led by students.

Supradeep, Bidhan Ranjan and Farooq-e-Azam could not be sworn in on Thursday as they were outside the capital.

According to official sources, Farooq-e-Azam, another adviser, is yet to be sworn in as he is still in the United States and the date of his arrival in Bangladesh is not confirmed.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
হাছান মাহমুদ, অর্থ পাচার, ব্যাংক হিসাব জব্দ,
|অর্থনীতি

হাছান মাহমুদ ও তার স্ত্রী-কন্যার ব্যাংক হিসাব জব্দের নির্দেশ

হাসান মাহমুদ, তারা স্ত্রী নুরান ফাতেমা ও কন্যা নাফিসা জুমাইনা মাহমুদের ব্যাংক হিসাব জব্দের নির্দেশ দিয়েছে বিএফআইইউ

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশের দাবি পূরণের প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়ে থানায় ফেরার আহ্বান স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টার

১৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification