Bibhuranjan subjected to ‘recurring intimidation,’ IFJ says

‘Allegation of a threat entirely false,’ says CA’s Press Secretary

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has said that the body of veteran Bangladeshi journalist Bibhuranjan Sarkar was recovered from the Meghna River in Munshiganj days after he was subjected to "recurring intimidation by local authorities."

In the statement, published on Tuesday, the IFJ and its affiliate, Bangladesh Manobadhikar Sangbadik Forum (BMSF), urged the interim government to take immediate steps to protect journalists and guarantee that they can work without fear.

The IFJ said that Sarkar's death follows "threats against Bengali daily Ajker Patrika, where Sarkar worked as the senior assistant editor, from the interim government's chief adviser's press secretary, Shafiqul Alam," after an editorial published on August 15.

"Alam allegedly threatened to revoke the outlet's licence, labelled eight journalists 'friends of fascists,' and demanded their dismissal. Under pressure, the article was removed, with Sarkar placed on indefinite leave," it added.

The Daily Star reached out to Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam for his comment. He told this newspaper, "Neither I nor any other member of the Chief Adviser's Press Wing has threatened anyone. The allegation of a threat to revoke a license is entirely false, fabricated, and without basis. There was no communication whatsoever with the journalist concerned."

Hours before his death, on August 21, Bibhuranjan Sarkar sent his "final piece of writing" to bdnews24.com. The open letter, published the next day, described the constant fear and financial insecurity endured by journalists. "Living by writing the truth is not easy," he wrote.

In the piece, Sarkar condemned systemic injustices, including low wages, lack of recognition, and newsrooms operating under intimidation. He said he had lived in "constant fear for his safety" in recent years, adding that the pressure on him did not stop even after his removal from Ajker Patrika.

The BMSF and senior journalists have demanded an independent judicial inquiry into his death, citing concern over a culture of impunity in crimes against journalists in Bangladesh.

The IFJ also noted the killing of other journalists, including Md Asaduzzaman Tuhin, stabbed to death in Gazipur on August 7, and Khandaker Shah Alam, murdered in northeast Dhaka on June 25 in retaliation for his reporting.

"Bangladesh was the second deadliest country behind Pakistan for journalists in South Asia between May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025," according to the IFJ's South Asia Press Freedom Report.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said, "The death of veteran journalist Bibhuranjan Sarkar underscores the broader attack on freedom of expression and decline of independent journalism amid a culture of fear and intimidation in Bangladesh. The IFJ urges the interim government to uphold its commitment to the security of media workers and ensure journalists can fulfil their duties without fear of suppression or retribution."

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued on Wednesday, 109 individuals from Bangladesh and abroad, including freedom fighters, journalists, writers, poets, artists, teachers, lawyers, and human rights activists, demanded a judicial investigation into Bibhuranjan Sarkar's death.

The statement also called for legal action over the allegations raised in his final letter.

The signatories demanded the immediate release of all imprisoned journalists, the withdrawal of all harassment-driven cases, and an end to all forms of persecution against journalists.