Bhutanese King arrives tomorrow

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will be arriving in Dhaka tomorrow on a four-day visit.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and the First Lady will receive the king and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday morning.

During the visit, the Bhutanese king is scheduled to hold meetings with President Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will meet the king at his place of residence, officials concerned said.

Bangladesh and Bhutan are likely to sign a number of MoUs.

"Bhutanese businesses are eager to expand their businesses, but Bhutan does not have much plain land. So, they have planned to invest in our economic zones. Kurigram Special Economic Zone is a good choice for many Bhutanese businesses," a foreign ministry official said.

A MoU on investment would also be signed towards this end, he added.

King Jigme Khesar is scheduled to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 and the National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar.

He will also visit the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Araihazar, Narayanganj and Kurigram