Bhutan king to sign MoU on establishing special economic zone: FM

To arrive on four-day visit tomorrow

Bhutan will establish a special economic zone on 190 acres of land in Bangladesh, and an MoU will be signed on this during Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's four-day visit starting tomorrow.

"Once established, the special economic zone will help expand trade and investments," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters at a press briefing at the foreign ministry today.

Bangladesh government will establish a burn and plastic surgery hospital in Bhutan as a goodwill gesture, he said.

"This is a sign of our increased capacity that we are not only on the receiving end but we can also support others," a foreign ministry official said.

Besides, Bangladesh will propose a trilateral agreement along with India and Bhutan for importing hydroelectricity from Bhutan.

"Bhutan has potential of 25,000MW hydroelectricity. We would like to import a part of it. But we cannot do it without using the land of India. So we will need to sign a trilateral deal," Hasan Mahmud said.

The two countries will also renew an MoU on cultural exchange, he added.

Bangladesh will increase the seats of Bhutanese students from 22 to 30 in the medical colleges from next year.

"Bhutan is the first country to recognise Bangladesh. We have a very warm relations with the South Asian country. We continue to improve the relationship for the interest of our people," Hasan Mahmud said.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his wife Rebeka Sultana are expected to welcome the Bhutanese king at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport tomorrow morning.

The king will go to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Tomorrow afternoon, the Bhutanese king is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office.

The foreign minister is expected to meet the king at his place of residence.

On Tuesday, the king will visit National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar along with the president and prime minister.

The king is also scheduled to visit Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery and hold a meeting with the president at the Bangabhaban on Tuesday.

The president will host an iftar and dinner in honour of the king.

The Bhutanese king is expected to visit the Padma Bridge and Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Araihazar, Narayanganj.

On Thursday, the king will visit Kurigram Special Economic Zone.

He will leave Bangladesh for Golakganj, Assam via Sonahat Land Port on Thursday afternoon.