Bhola dam at risk of further damage

The Tajumuddin embankment in Bhola collapsed in some places after sustaining damage during the cyclone Remal.

Even though the contractor firm tasked with the renovation began repairing the collapsed parts, visiting the site recently, this correspondent, noticed that the firm has been carrying out repairs on a two-kilometre stretch of the embankment using soil from beside the dyke.

Due to that, ditches are being formed. Locals feared the embankment will remain susceptible to further damage as the repair is unlikely to sustain.

Abdur Razzak, the contractor, said, "The repair work is being done on an emergency basis as the tidal water collapsed the embankment and breached inside during the cyclone."

Jahirul Islam, deputy assistant engineer of BWDB, said, "This dam is a part of the 34-km under-construction embankment project from Tajumuddin to Mirza Kalu areas. The project is being implemented in 19 phases at a total cost of Tk 1,100 crore."

"Under the renovation work, it was being widened from four to six metres across a 1.95-km stretch. However, since a part of it collapsed in the cyclone, the contractor firm is using the soil from beside the embankment to repair the breach on an emergency basis," he said.

"Later, the embankment will be properly renovated and strengthened as per the tender," he added.

Masum Rabbani, the project manager, echoed him.

Md Hasan Mamud, executive engineer of BWDB's Bhola circle, said around 20-km stretch of Meghna river embankments in Bhola Sadar, Daulatkhan, Borhanuddin, Lalmohan, Charfasson and Monpura upazilas were damaged by Remal.