Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Apr 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Bhashantek slum to get fire hydrants

Staff Correspondent
Mon Apr 8, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 12:00 AM

DNCC plans to install fire hydrants in Bhashantek slum, said  Mayor Atiqul Islam yesterday.

The initiative aims to address the frequent occurrence of fires in the slums, with similar installations already completed in the Mohakhali slum.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He disclosed plans for construction of multi-storied buildings to provide housing for residents, ensuring they will not the displaced until suitable arrangements are made.

DNCC in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy distributed food items among 1,000 families living in this slum yesterday.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen was also present alongside Mayor Atiqul. He emphasised the enduring friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and China, underscoring the Embassy's commitment to supporting underprivileged communities.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বান্দরবানে ব্যাংক লুটের ঘটনায় বোঝা গেছে দেশের নিরাপত্তা ব্যবস্থা কত ভঙ্গুর: মির্জা ফখরুল

‘যখন কোনো কিছু করতে পারে না, বের করতে পারে না, তখন দোষ চাপাতে হয়। তখন জঙ্গি খুঁজে বের করে।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদে ফিটনেসবিহীন গাড়ি চলতে পারবে না: আইজিপি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X