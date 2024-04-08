Bhashantek slum to get fire hydrants

DNCC plans to install fire hydrants in Bhashantek slum, said Mayor Atiqul Islam yesterday.

The initiative aims to address the frequent occurrence of fires in the slums, with similar installations already completed in the Mohakhali slum.

He disclosed plans for construction of multi-storied buildings to provide housing for residents, ensuring they will not the displaced until suitable arrangements are made.

DNCC in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy distributed food items among 1,000 families living in this slum yesterday.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen was also present alongside Mayor Atiqul. He emphasised the enduring friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and China, underscoring the Embassy's commitment to supporting underprivileged communities.