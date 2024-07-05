Bhashani university students stage anti-quota movement in Tangail

Several hundred students of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University staged a demonstration on the university campus in Tangail today protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

Witnesses said students from various departments brought out an anti-quota procession around 10:00am and took position in front of the university's main gate after marching through the campus, reports our Tangail correspondent.

During the procession, they chanted slogans such as "Shara Banglay khobor de, quota prathar kobor de", and "Amar Sonar Banglay boishommer thai nai."

Later, they formed a human chain at the main gate, demanding the reinstatement of the government's 2018 circular that abolished the quota system for government jobs.

They also held a rally in front of the university's academic building on the same ground.

"Students are being treated unfairly through discriminatory quotas. We have protested against all injustices before. We will continue the movement until this discrimination is removed," Taukir Ahmed, a student of the Department of Economics, told reporters at the rally.

Mehdi Hasan Rakib, a student of the Textile Engineering department, said, "This movement is not an anti-government movement. It is a movement to ensure all of our futures. We want to continue our agitation programme peacefully."

The students also threatened to block the Dhaka-Tangail highway tomorrow if their demands are not met by then.