Bhasani’s 47th death anniv observed

The 47th death anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, a legendary political leader of the nation, was observed yesterday with due respect and solemnity.

Bhasani, popularly known as "Majlum Jananeta" (the leader of the downtrodden), passed away on November 17, 1976.

Different socio-political organisations and Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology, Bhasani Onusari Parishad and Bhasani Foundation, marked the day with elaborate programmes.

The programmes include placing wreaths at Bhasani's mausoleum at Santosh in Tangail, holding discussions, arranging doa and milad mahfils, art competitions and poetry recitation, food distribution and blood donation.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued messages on the occasion paying tributes to the great leader.

Born in 1880 in Dhangara, Sirajganj, Bhasani gained immense popularity among peasants. He is regarded as the proponent of secular and left-leaning politics in present-day Bangladesh.

He was the founder and president of the Pakistan Awami Muslim League which later became the Awami League. He also formed a progressive political organisation, National Awami Party (NAP).