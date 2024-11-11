Bhairab Port development works to begin soon: Sakhawat

Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the interim government's Ministry of Shipping and Textiles and Jute, emphasised the importance of developing Bhairab Port, one of the oldest ports in the region, during a visit today.

Speaking with reporters at 11:30am, the adviser said the port is part of a World Bank-supported project aimed at transforming it into an international port.

Sakhawat revealed that three pontoons will be constructed at the port to facilitate the movement of launches, speedboats, and cargo, with an investment of Tk 93 crore.

The project's work order is set to be issued today, and work will commence within 10 days, with completion expected by December next year.

"If there are any delays, the allocated funds will be returned," the adviser said.

Upon completion, goods will be transported more efficiently, benefiting the entire region.

The adviser urged residents to bear with any temporary disruptions, adding that the project will ultimately boost employment opportunities.

He also mentioned that some businesses in the port area might need to relocate for construction.

"Owners of legally established premises will be compensated, and efforts will be made to support traders," he added.

Following his inspection of Bhairab Port, Sakhawat visited to Ashuganj Port, accompanied by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Arif Ahmed, Project Director Ayub Ali, and Bhairab Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shobnam Sharmin.